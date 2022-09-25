Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $103.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.