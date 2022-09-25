Analysts Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Target Price at $317.78

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.78.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,034,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $229.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.65.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

