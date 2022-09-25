Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $59.00

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

NYSE FUN opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

