DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.55

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 18025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DRH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

