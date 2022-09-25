Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.01

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.01 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 3846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

