Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $72.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.44.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.86 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

