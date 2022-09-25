Analysts Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target at $64.00

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

MRCY stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.43, a PEG ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $896,663 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 277.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.