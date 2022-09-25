SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.34

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 3161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

SLR Investment

SLR Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $734.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 780.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

