Cemtrex Stock to Split on Thursday, September 29th (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 29th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
CETXP opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.72.
About Cemtrex
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETXP)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.