Cemtrex Stock to Split on Thursday, September 29th (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 29th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

CETXP opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

