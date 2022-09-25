Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.16

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.16 and last traded at $73.24, with a volume of 136064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $383.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

