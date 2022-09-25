MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $112.47

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $112.47 and last traded at $112.47, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 180.39%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MSA Safety by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 149.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

