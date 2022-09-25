Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.24

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.24 and last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 7582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after buying an additional 611,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

