Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.53

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.53 and last traded at $88.53, with a volume of 1461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

