Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.73

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.73 and last traded at $88.75, with a volume of 14434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

