Progress Software (PRGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Progress Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

