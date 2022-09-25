iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Price Target Cut to $4.25

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $5.50 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.31% from the company’s previous close.
iSpecimen Stock Performance
NASDAQ ISPC opened at $2.06 on Friday. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 84.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%.
About iSpecimen
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
