iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Price Target Cut to $4.25

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $5.50 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.31% from the company’s previous close.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISPC opened at $2.06 on Friday. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 84.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

About iSpecimen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 78.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

