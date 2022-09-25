Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $63.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.