Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.74.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

