AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,725 ($32.93) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Investec lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,555.71.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.53.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

