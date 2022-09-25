Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Cut to $11.75

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 80,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,805 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

