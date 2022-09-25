Truist Financial Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $559.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $571.00 to $559.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COST. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.92.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 4.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $466.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.60 and its 200-day moving average is $519.39. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.