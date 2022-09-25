Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.84.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.42. Accenture has a 1-year low of $256.20 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $918,234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $373,981,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

