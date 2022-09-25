Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$215.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

Intact Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $144.81 on Friday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $157.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.54.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

