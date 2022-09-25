Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €101.25 ($103.32) on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($74.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €107.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.03.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

