Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

