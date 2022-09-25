Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at UBS Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on W. William Blair started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Wayfair to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $298.00.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair will post -12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,199 shares of company stock worth $993,625. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.