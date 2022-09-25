Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) PT Lowered to $26.00

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.05% from the company’s current price.

NYSE MMI opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.99. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

