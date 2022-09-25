Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $142.00 at Truist Financial

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.50. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 234,698 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,547 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

