Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIP. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,951,000 after purchasing an additional 110,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

