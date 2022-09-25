Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $80.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

