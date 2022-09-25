BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 490 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 180.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

LON BP.B opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.11) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.66. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a market capitalization of £34.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.