BMO Capital Markets Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$230.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFCZF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.54. Intact Financial has a one year low of $123.42 and a one year high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

