Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 5.3 %

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,214.50 ($26.76) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £159.72 billion and a PE ratio of 533.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,218.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,187.14. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,282.78 ($15.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.