Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.
Ball Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BALL stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Ball has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
