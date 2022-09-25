Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Ball has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24.

Ball Company Profile

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.