ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 1,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,957.31 ($23.65).

ASOS Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 601 ($7.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 848.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,183.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 601 ($7.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The stock has a market cap of £600.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2,072.41.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

