Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT Lowered to €58.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €64.00 ($65.31) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCOTF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Scout24 from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scout24 from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

