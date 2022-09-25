Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target Cut to GBX 608

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Investec raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $653.60.

Rightmove Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

