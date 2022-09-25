Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 520

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Schroders from GBX 2,703 ($32.66) to GBX 2,524.50 ($30.50) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schroders from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $4.86 on Friday. Schroders has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $52.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

