FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $192.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $192.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a twelve month low of $146.65 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

