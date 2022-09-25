JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Price Target to 33.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 36.00 to 33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of KHOTF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

