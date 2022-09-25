Barclays Cuts Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Price Target to SEK 125

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 135 to SEK 125 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

