Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT Lowered to €5.30

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNMRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snam from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

