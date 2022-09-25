Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Tritax EuroBox has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

