Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance
Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Tritax EuroBox has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.
