Barclays Lowers VIB Vermögen (OTC:VIBBF) Price Target to €36.00

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

VIB Vermögen (OTC:VIBBFGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from €45.00 ($45.92) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VIB Vermögen Price Performance

OTC VIBBF opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60. VIB Vermögen has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

About VIB Vermögen

(Get Rating)

VIB Vermögen AG develops, buys, holds, rents, and manages commercial real estate properties in southern Germany. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio comprised 112 logistics and light industry properties, and specialist retail parks, as well as commercial and service centers with a total rentable area of approximately 1.29 million square meters.

See Also

