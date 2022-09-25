Barclays Lowers VIB Vermögen (OTC:VIBBF) Price Target to €36.00

VIB Vermögen (OTC:VIBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from €45.00 ($45.92) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
VIB Vermögen Price Performance
OTC VIBBF opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60. VIB Vermögen has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $55.10.
