Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ PATK opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $996.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Patrick Industries by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

