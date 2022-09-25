Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $199.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

