JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.03.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 2.8 %

JKS opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $46,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

