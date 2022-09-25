StockNews.com Downgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Sell

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of ALGT opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $215.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.