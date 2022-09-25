StockNews.com Downgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Sell

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $215.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

