Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVTA. Raymond James cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NVTA opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Invitae has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $574.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The business had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after acquiring an additional 981,413 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Invitae by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

