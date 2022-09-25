StockNews.com Downgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Hold

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,716 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 110,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 42.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,302,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,490,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

